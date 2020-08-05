Penn State announced on Tuesday that undergraduates at all Penn State campuses can take an online course from another Big Ten school this fall.

Students utilizing the program, called the Big Ten Academic Alliance Online Course Sharing Program, will have all tuition and fees waived, according to a Penn State press release.

Students will be able to take one course from a participating university each semester for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

The courses offered cover a variety of subjects, including Sports Marketing & Management, Inequality: Determinants and Policy Remedies and Insect Biology.

According to the press release, Penn State will be one of seven participating universities offering a range of subjects.

Other participating universities include Indiana University, Indiana University, University of Maryland, Michigan State University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, The Ohio State University and Rutgers University-New Brunswick.