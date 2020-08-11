For professors teaching in-person or mixed-mode courses this fall, the second round of recommendations for universal masking and PPE guidance are now available on Penn State’s Keep Teaching website, according to a Penn State News release.

The guidelines are provided by the Academic Matters Coronavirus Task Force through research and testing with an instructor-led approach.

Initially, the document was released in July, but the updates to the document include guidance for the following settings:

Instructional laboratory settings

Performance settings including music, vocal and theater classrooms

Close contact settings including nursing, physical therapy and allied health classrooms

Small group work settings for capstone and lab instruction

Outdoor settings

Third-party settings like clinics

Disability and special instruction

The university has purchased an additional 1.5 million masks for in-person instructor use, 14,000 face shields and 8,000 clear masks. This is on top of the previously announced 500,000 face masks the university already purchased.

The document also includes guidance for disinfecting classrooms, Q&A for instructor and student interactions and policy enforcement.

Penn State recommends community members bookmark the document as updates may be made prior to the start of the fall semester.

