Penn State joined 58 other universities on Monday in filing an amicus brief to override U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s latest policy preventing international college students from staying in the United States if exclusively enrolled in online courses, according to a Penn State News release.

The lawsuit was started by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology following ICE’s announcement.

In the brief, 59 universities across 24 states argue the new federal guidelines are “arbitrary and capricious” because they fail “to address the effect of its actions on numerous stakeholders” and provide “no consideration to the dilemmas [they] impose on on schools and students.”

The brief also argues that the federal guidelines are “devoid of any reasoned explanation or justification” and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

RELATED

Penn State President Eric Barron releases statement regarding ICE decision and international community Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Wednesday in response to the U.S. I…

In the conclusion, the brief discussed the importance of international students in the signed universities’ communities, arguing that the “injunction should be granted on a nationwide basis.”

“The July 6 Directive will inevitably force some international students to withdraw from our colleges and universities,” the brief said. “In all cases — and in addition to the tremendous harm this will do to these students — our universities and our society will suffer.”

Penn State President Eric Barron denounced the federal guideline changes in a letter to the Penn State community on July 8.

The university has also joined the Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education and the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, among other institutions, in calling for revocation of the guidelines, according to the news release.