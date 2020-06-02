Because the issue of food insecurity is more prominent than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, sisters Devon and Jaime van Rensburg decided to take action to help those struggling by creating the fundraiser Miles for Meals.

Devon, the incoming president of Penn State's women’s club water polo, and Jaime, a member of the club crew team at Arizona State University, said they came up with the idea to start the fundraiser together around mid-April.

Jaime said thinking about the ways the pandemic has been affecting people made her feel helpless, especially considering the stay-at-home orders put in place by governors across the country.

“There’s so much bad news in the world at the moment… and we’re all supposed to stay at home,” Jaime said. “I just wanted to help people in any way that I could.”

After Jaime expressed these concerns to her sister, Devon (senior-kinesiology) encouraged her not to give up on the idea and proposed the two do something to combat the increase in food insecurity they were hearing about.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

New program encourages Penn State students to send kindness to State College nursing home residents Social distancing in the midst of a pandemic has not been easy on anyone, but for nursing ho…

Devon and Jaime said they considered several different organizations before partnering with the World Food Programme — a branch of the United Nations that focuses on providing food assistance to individuals and families across approximately 83 countries. They said they started with Feeding America, but ultimately chose the World Food Programme for its focus on helping those in need of food assistance on a global scale.

After selecting the organization, the two began organizing a means of fundraising. Drawing from Devon’s experience with a “spin-a-thon” cycling fundraiser at her high school, the sisters decided Miles for Meals would require participants to obtain financial donations to sponsor the total number of miles run throughout a 37-hour time period.

Jaime and Devon said the event will be 37 hours long in light of the approximately 37 million Americans who face food insecurity — a statistic they discovered on the Feeding America website. The fundraiser is intended to have a global benefit, and Devon said they felt this number would resonate with their participants.

Additionally, they selected running — as opposed to swimming, rowing or cycling — because they felt it would be easier for more people to participate from their homes since not everyone has access to a bike or pool.

The fundraiser will take place on June 27, and participants can run as often in the 37-hour time frame as they want. Each participant is required to have at least one sponsor but are encouraged to obtain as many as possible.

Devon and Jaime started gathering participants through their involvement in Penn State’s club water polo team and Arizona State’s club crew team, respectively.

The two, however, have also created an online sign-up option on the fundraiser’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here. They are spreading awareness on Instagram via the account @miles.for.meals and on Facebook in the hopes of gaining more participants outside of these groups.

Both Jaime and Devon said they have received a great response from those they have reached out to about participating in the fundraiser. Jaime said they have seen several “overwhelmingly supportive comments” on their Instagram page, and Devon said the club water polo team has rallied around the cause.

“The polo team responded almost immediately,” Devon said. “Almost everyone wanted to donate or run.”

Upon hearing about the opportunity, Penn State club water polo member Mary Norris said she admired the initiative Devon and Jaime were taking and offered to do anything she could to help out.

“Right now especially, people need a lot of support,” Norris (senior-nursing) said. “I’m happy to do what I can to support [the fundraiser].”

Norris added that beyond raising money for food assistance efforts, she thinks Devon and Jaime’s efforts will inspire people to do what they can to help others through difficulties presented by the pandemic.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Zagster bike share to immediately stop serving the Penn State community On Monday, Zagster bike said that they would be shutting down the Penn State bike share effe…

“It’s really nice to know that running a few miles will help put food on a family’s table and that this will make an impact,” Norris said.

Jaime and Devon said they have done a majority of the organizational work necessary to prepare for the fundraiser. Now, they are focusing their efforts on getting more participants and raising donations. Devon said she has been reaching out to various companies to accomplish the latter.

The sisters hope to make $5,000 by the end of the 37 hours. Devon said although this may seem like a small amount of money, she believes it will make a significant impact in the long run.

Jaime added that she and Devon are excited to see how Miles for Meals will impact others in the future.

“We’ve been working really hard on this,” Jaime said, “so to see it make a difference would be great.”