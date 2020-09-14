As of Friday, Penn State students have officially completed 20% of their fall semester.

If you’re feeling a little burnt out and in need of a break, look no further.

Here are over 20 in-person and virtual events, lectures and exhibitions Penn State is offering free to students this week and beyond.

Monday, Sept. 14

12:15 p.m. — “Are You Smiling Behind that Mask?” Human Communication in the Age of COVID, a lecture by Jill Burk, an associate teaching professor of communication art and sciences, and Kesha Morant Williams, an associate professor of communication arts and sciences, is a part of Penn State Berks’ “LionSide Chat” series. The event is offered online.

3 p.m. — “Science Fiction,” a lecture by Nichole van Beek, a visiting artist and assistant professor at Penn State, is a part of the Anderson Endowment Lecture Series on Zoom. Pre-registration is required and can be completed here.

5:30 p.m. — Yoga and Meditation is offered via Zoom every Monday and Wednesday until Dec. 9 by instructor Sima Farage. The link to join can be found here. Pre-registration is not necessary.

7:30 p.m. — “Together, Alone,” the School of Music’s Faculty Concert Series, will present Andreas Oeste, a faculty member in the School of Music, who will livestream a solo oboe performance.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. — “Storytelling in an Interrupted World,” a Zoom lecture presented by Eric Maierson, a writer and two-time Emmy Award-winning video producer, is a part of the Journalism Speakers Forum.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. — Paul Clifford, CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association, will speak with Michelle Harmon Madsen, the chief marketing officer for AccuWeather, as a part of “Coffee Hour with Paul Clifford” on Zoom. Pre-registration is required and can be found here.

11:15 a.m. — “Managing climate change challenges using dispute resolution tools,” a Zoom lecture presented by Lara Fowler of Penn State Law and the Institutes of Energy and the Environment, is a part of the Fall 2020 Climate Dynamics seminar series.

4 p.m. — “Well-being Wednesdays” occur in 233B HUB-Robeson Center every Wednesday throughout the fall semester. This Wednesday will include cloud gazing and enjoying a nature meditation. Students can attend in-person where social distancing and masking will be enforced or online via Zoom.

7 p.m. — “Famsteaders,” a film by Shaena Mallet about a small dairy farm in Ohio, will be shown online as a part of the Penn State Sustainability Institute's “Intersections” film series. Pre-registration is required and can be found here.

Thursday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. — “The New Reality at the Mexico-U.S. Border” will be presented by Doug Massey, director of the Office of Population Research at Princeton University, via Zoom as a part of the De Jong Lecture in Social Demography. Pre-registration is required and can be found here.

3 p.m. — “I Am” and “Self-care box decorating” are a part of the five-week creative workshop series called “Mindful Making” that intends to improve well-being through art. It will take place in person at the patio tent outside of Eisenhower Auditorium and will be capped at 20 people. “I Am” will focus on mixed-media prints and “Self-care box decorating” will include decorating a box, writing affirmations and a meditation on loving kindness.

4 p.m. — Matt Taibbi, journalist and author, will be discussing his book “Hate Inc.: Why Today’s Media Makes US Despise One Another” and media literacy in politics and beyond via Zoom. Pre-registration is required and can be found here.

6 p.m. — As a part of the Smith Creative Writers Reading Series by Penn State Behrend, Kathryn Nuernberger, a poet, will read from her work via Zoom.

7 p.m. — Scott G. Hoh, owner and president of Resolution Law Group, will discuss the U.S. Constitution to celebrate Constitution Day during an online event. The event is a part of the Penn State Berks “LionSide Chat” program series.

Friday, Sept. 18

1 p.m. — “Reflections on Organizing and Power: Anit-Black Police Brutality and the Popular Uprisings” is a 3-hour and 15-minute virtual symposium presented by the Penn State Consortium for Social Movements and Education and the Africana Research Center via Zoom. Speakers will include Chenjerai Kumanyika, assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers University and organizer with 215 People’s Alliance and the Debt Collective; Koby Murphy, youth organizer with the Philadelphia Student Union; Valentina McKenzie, frontline grassroots organizer of a workers’ center and the Black Visions Collective in Minneapolis; Jennifer Black, co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition and Lorraine Jones, co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition. Pre-registration can be found here.

Any time — The Penn State University Libraries are offering a virtual open house until Friday, Sept. 18. Students can earn a digital badge by attending.

In-person and online art exhibits, available throughout the week

In-person:

“CARE. not convenience” is an exhibit in the HUB-Robeson Center Galleries offered through Nov. 20. The exhibit is a collaboration between an artist, designer and an environmental sciences researcher, and was created with salvaged plastic to highlight society’s relationship to plastic.

“Hostile Terrain 94” is a participatory exhibit in the HUB Galleries’ Art Alley offered through Nov. 20. This exhibit is also located in almost 150 other cities around the world and highlights those who have died at the U.S.-Mexico border since the 1990s.

“Human Expectations” can be found in the HUB Galleries’ display cases through Jan. 31, 2021. The exhibit portrays the human head in ceramic, neon and glass and was created by four artists.

“Border Exchange” can also be found in the HUB Galleries’ display cases through Jan. 31, 2021. The exhibit features two of Carlos Rosales-Silva’s paintings with a site-responsive wall painting.

“Small Planet” is a painting in the HUB Galleries presented through January 2022. Specifically, the wall painting, by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann and commissioned by the HUB, is located on the first floor near the restaurants.

Online:

“Celebrating the ADA: The Legacy and Evolution of Disability Rights & Lived Experience at Penn State” is offered by the university’s libraries online. It highlights the first 100 years of national disability rights legislation and how the movement has impacted Penn State’s community.

“African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collecting” is an online catalogue of African works collected by Allen C. Davis, a retired U.S. ambassador. Offered by the Palmer Museum of Art, the catalogue contains text entries, high-resolution 360-degree images and videos. “African Brilliance” is a virtual tour that includes installation images, pictures of certain works, videos and art-making activities.

“Drawing on a Legacy: Highlights from the John Driscoll American Drawings Collection” is offered online and was donated by John P. Driscoll, a Penn State alumnus. It includes images, text selections and a photo gallery of paper works of landscape views, botanical sketches, animal scenes and portraits. Many well-known 19th century American artists are featured.

“Illuminating Illusions” is an online exhibition that explores illusions in science, art, literature and nature and is offered by the Penn State Museum Consortium.

“Photography=Abstraction” is a Palmer Museum of Art virtual pop-up exhibition that features an interactive gallery. It is recommended to use a Google Chrome browser when viewing the gallery.

An online tour of the Palmer Museum of Art’s Snowiss Gallery of American Art is being offered. The gallery is located on the museum’s first floor.

“Women in Art: Activism and Resistance” is a virtual tour of Palmer Museum of Art’s collection of female artists’ works in celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment. The tour includes artists working in media during the 20th and 21st centuries who contributed to political, social and cultural changes.

