Penn State won the Delphi Award for advocating for non-tenure track faculty, according to a press release.

The Pullias Center for Higher Education at the University of Southern California partnered with the Association of American Colleges and Universities to select Penn State as one of the two winners of the annual award, alongside Santa Monica University.

Penn State is being recognized for its ongoing efforts of supporting non-tenured faculty by reviewing, defining and promoting these members.

The Delphi Award, which is in its second year, will gift each university with a $15,000 cash award to continue the two-year and four-year institutions' support of adjunct, contingent and non-tenured faculty that push learning in the classroom and success of their students.

The award also recognizes universities that are proactively establishing a title and rank system for professors; standardizing the promotion and review process, which includes non-tenure track faculty; and forming committees of non-tenured faculty to provide support and create opportunities for those faculty at each of Penn State and its Commonwealth campuses.

The initiative also hopes to create job stability for non-tenured faculty by securing them as a long-term contact across all Commonwealth campuses.

Penn State’s policy protecting these faculty members, Policy AC21, was established in 2018 after many years of collaborating with the administration and the Penn State Faculty Senate. Since its enactment, 390 non-tenured faculty have been promoted.

Current chair of Penn State’s University Faculty Senate Nicholas Rowland said in the release that faculty members are fortunate to work at a university that cares for all members, whether tenured or not.

“Developing this policy over the past half decade was a mission priority for the University Faculty Senate because it provides improved opportunities for the more than 3,000 non-tenure line faculty at Penn State, which in turn better supports their professional goals and the students they serve,” Rowland said in the release.

Associate research professor of teaching and learning scholarship Laura Cruz helped compile resources to nominate Penn State for the Delphi Award, as she said that the policy could serve as a guide to other institutions and “change university culture."

“Because we are one Penn State, we are able to effect change on an unprecedented level of scale and scope, and our extensive efforts have the potential to serve as a rich source of evidence and practice for a range of change strategies to be implemented at other universities,” Cruz said in the release.