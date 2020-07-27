Penn State President Eric Barron will host a virtual town hall event discussing campus safety protocols July 30 at 3 p.m.

The event will provide updates about Penn State’s fall semester plans, according to a Penn State News release. This includes plans for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, surveillance and contact tracking, data sharing, student requirements, campus safety protocols, return-to-work guidelines and return-to-research protocols.

Joining President Barron will be Penn State executive vice president and provost Nick Jones, interim dean of the College of Medicine Dr. Kevin Black, vice president for Student Affairs Damon Sims and vice president of Human Resources Laurie Goffe.

The event will be shown on LiveEvents.psu.edu and will be available online for later viewing, according to the release.

