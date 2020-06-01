The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Penn State released two statements in response to a video on social media of an alleged student yelling a racially offensive comment while passing a protest in Aston, Pennsylvania.

The video, seen circulating Twitter yesterday evening, reveals an individual — identified by some Twitter users as Penn State student Sean Setnick — making a racist remark from his vehicle while passing by the protest.

In the video — which was allegedly recorded Sunday — Setnick said the N-word, and the Ku Klux Klan was mentioned. The protest was in light of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

The university responded to the video via Twitter at 9:22 a.m. on Monday.

The first statement released by the university said it became aware of the "disturbing" video and Setnick's "reprehensible" comments. The second statement said Penn State is "disgusted by the behavior portrayed" and that its staff members are reaching out to verify the identity of the individual in the video.

On Monday, Penn State Black Caucus and the Penn State Chapter of the NAACP released a statement calling for Setnick’s expulsion. The organizations said that in light of Penn State’s commitment to “foster and maintain a safe environment of respect and inclusion,” the university should “honor this commitment and hold Setnick accountable.”

The video has sparked outrage from Penn State students, alumni and others on social media, who are asking the university to punish the student.

One tweet from Penn State Law alumna Kendra Pfeil reads, "Just saying it's bad isn't enough."

Another tweet from alumna Camille Mola reads, "PLEASE DO BETTER. As an alumna, this empty message is so disappointing."

There is also a petition circulating social media demanding the expulsion of Setnick from Penn State. The petition, which claims Setnick's father was driving the car and also used the N-word, has over 5,000 signatures.

Setnick did not immediately respond to an email request from The Daily Collegian for comment.

