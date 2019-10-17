The late mathematics professor John Roe will continue to inspire students and community members through the Dr. John Roe Fund for a Just and Sustainable Future after receiving a $300,000 endowment.

The fund was established by Roe’s wife, Liane Roe, a research nutritionist for the College of Health and Human Development at Penn State.

Liane said she created the fund to continue sharing her husband's passion and to inspire others.

“The endowment will focus on John’s passion for sustainability, supported by the motivations of his faith and commitment to social justice; for him, these three were all intimately connected,” she said in a press release.

Roe was a professor in the Department of Mathematics at Penn State for over 20 years and served as the department head for five of those years. According to the release, he approached math in a unique way, integrating his passion for sustainability into the lecture halls for his MATH33: Mathematics for Sustainability course.

Before his death in 2018, Roe completed the course textbook, co-written with Russ deForest and Sara Jamshidi.

His passion for sustainability through a mathematics approach stemmed from his love for the outdoors and his Christian faith.

The endowment will be managed by Penn State Outreach and the Sustainability Institute at Penn State to fund student opportunities to support faculty members integrating sustainability in their classes. The endowment will also create a Student Sustainability Award for students excelling in leadership and sustainability services.

The gift will support “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a campaign to help students of all financial statuses attend college, create transformative experiences for students outside of the classroom, and inspire discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship.