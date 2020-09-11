Following allegations of social injustices within the organization, THON released its “Equity Framework for THON 20201 & Beyond” action plan Friday, highlighting the steps it plans to take to combat the issues.

The five-page action plan is meant to hold leadership and committee members accountable for keeping THON an inclusive environment with equitable opportunity for any Penn State student moving forward, the plan stated.

This plan is broken into two main parts: accountability and reporting, and recruitment and engagement.

For accountability, THON said in the past the only way to conduct review or give feedback has been through email, which it plans to change.

THON will host a series of THON community roundtable discussions for small group conversations about the organization. Participants may also anonymously complete a form to mention topics they wish to be addressed.

THON will also add a zero-tolerance policy to its rulebook and volunteer code of conduct, and will require inclusivity training for its executive committee members and captains by professional staff at the university.

Additionally, THON is implementing an anonymous reporting form on its website that will initiate a conduct review of volunteers who don't align with its values. Members will also be able to report issues during face-to-face meetings or via phone call or email.

THON said it "has not equitably represented the Penn State community, enabling majority communities and failing to support minority communities."

For recruitment, THON plans to increase transparency about the demographics of THON families and research that supports the philanthropy, which will be shared on its website and social media platforms.

THON also plans to post its advertisements beyond its usual website and social media platforms to reach different audiences not already following the organization.

It will also provide alternative media, like document voiceovers and closed captions, upon request.

Regarding engagement, THON will "meet and form partnerships with" non-THON related organizations "to learn more about their mission and efforts before asking them to do the same for us."

As well as this, THON's Weekend Dancer applications will reserve some dancer spots to new or small organizations "based on criteria other than fundraising or family engagement."

The plan also addresses barriers to entry that exist for prospective THON volunteers, including certain expectations and "an unrealistic financial and time commitment."

There will be a new application process for first-year committee members to ensure no prior experience is expected in order to join THON.

The application process will now have "yes" or "no" questions as to whether an applicant is eligible to participate in student activities, instead of a grade point average or resume submission requirement. Currently, students must have a GPA higher than a 2.0 in order to participate in student activities.

Regarding finances, committee member meeting will not exceed two hours per week and the only merchandise members will be required to be purchase is the $10 THON weekend volunteer shirt.

Any group activities will not exceed $20 per semester and a new fund will be created to cover these expenses for students who need financial assistance.