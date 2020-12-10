The University Park Undergraduate Association passed two pieces of legislation and confirmed two positions during its Wednesday night meeting.

The first and most heavily discussed item on the agenda was Policy 11-15: Revised 2020-2021 UPA Elections Code. This invited discussion involving specific sections revolving around article IX, which involves endorsements.

Sections 9.1 and 9.7 involved endorsements from registered student organizations.

An attempt to add a proposed change into the elections code failed to pass with a vote of 14-17-2.

After the debate concluded, the policy as a whole passed unanimously, 33-0.

The other legislation the 15th Assembly passed unanimously was Resolution 44-15: Continuation of the Mental Health and Wellness Roundtable.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Adeline Mishler, would allow students and administrative offices to discuss mental health and related challenges, and would create solutions and foster ideas to overcome those challenges.

A large portion of the meeting time was also dedicated to two confirmations, the first being junior Catherine Zhou for the position of an at-large representative. Zhou, who is currently the executive director of the freshman council, was confirmed 18-10-0.

Next, junior Kelly Matuszewski was confirmed to the position of Executive Director of Sustainability with a vote of 25-1-0.

Zhou and Matuszewski were both sworn in by President McKay soon after.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pennsylvania announces new coronavirus mitigation measures to take effect Saturday Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday a new series of coronavirus mitigation measure…