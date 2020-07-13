The Coalition of Graduate Employees at Penn State is planning to hold a "die-in" protest in front of Old Main at 10:30 a.m. on July 20 to protest Penn State's plans to return to in-person instruction.

The graduate student protest will include speakers and protestors who will lie down on Old Main's lawn for 13 minutes to represent the over 130,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States.

The coalition is demanding the university change its in-person instruction policy; advocate for international students following new ICE regulations that will deport those not taking in-person classes; and release plans for moving the fall semester online in the case of an outbreak.

