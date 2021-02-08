Penn State has announced the creation of a four-phased plan to give students in-person experiences for the spring semester.

The four-phased plan, which began in February, will "incrementally increase the scope and nature of in-person activities." According to Penn State Student Affairs, the university is currently in the first phase.

The move to different phases of the plan will be evaluated based on local coronavirus conditions, according to Penn State News. Additionally, student compliance with health and safety requirements will also be evaluated.

All phases will require mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits. According to Student Affairs, staff and public health ambassadors will monitor activities, and non Penn State speakers and performers will not be permitted unless it's "critical" to the activity.

According to Penn State News, each phase of the plan will present a new milestone following the given pandemic conditions.

Phase 1: Reopening Campus Recreation facilities with reduced occupancy and expanding small-group programming in the residence halls are included.

Phase 2: Permitting student organizations to reserve indoor tables in certain locations with appropriate restrictions, allowing performing arts groups to practice within prescribed limits, and expanding facilities available to student organizations and seeking additional spaces for these purposes at the campuses.

Phase 3: Placing tents at key locations to encourage outdoor activities as the weather improves and increasing opportunities for modified student retreats on campus.

Phase 4: Taking advantage of improving weather for expanded outdoor activities.

According to Penn State News, student organization leaders are encouraged to host in-person activities with approval.

In order to host an in-person meeting or activity, student organization leaders and advisors must complete a request form and be approved. The following criteria can be found here.

