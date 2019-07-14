A Penn State employee reported they were sexually assaulted in a university office on Thursday by a male they knew.

According to a university-issued Timely Warning, the employee said the man inappropriately touched them between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The alleged assault occurred in a university building located near the intersection of Pollock Road and Shortlidge Road.

The employee reported the assault to University Police at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the first sexual assault report of the summer.