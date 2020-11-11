The majority of discussion at the University Park Undergraduate Association’s Wednesday night meeting focused on taking action against a former fraternity house — located at 329 E. Prospect Ave. — that was the subject of a recent mass email from Penn State and the State College Borough to Penn State students.

UPUA passed a resolution to advocate for further legal action to be pursued by the university and the State College Borough Council, which passed unanimously with minor adjustments made.

The email had alerted students of multiple incidents of hazing, sexual misconduct, and violations of the boroughs’ coronavirus ordinance. The email specifically mentioned an alleged large gathering held by members of the house during Halloween weekend, and the alleged mistreatment of a female student who was found on a nearby sidewalk. It is believed residents of the house left her there.

UPUA President Zachary McKay described the actions of the residents as despicable, adding that he was sickened. He condemned the actions of the residents that he described as no way to treat fellow human beings.

McKay said he urged the State College Borough Council during its Monday, Nov. 9 meeting to seek further legal action against the house’s residents. McKay encouraged students to remain vigilant and look out for one another.

Chair of Governmental Affairs Thomas Dougherty introduced Resolution 40-15 to call on Penn State and the State College Borough to take more legal action against the residents of the house. Dougherty said the time for small violations had passed, adding that it’s time to “cut the head off the snake.”

Dougherty said although the residents of the house were former members of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu, they do not represent greek life and gave greek organizations a bad name.

Rep. Lewis Richardson asked Dougherty what specific legal action the resolution recommended, as he had never before seen legislation encouraging the university to take legal action.

Dougherty said the Borough Council will likely pursue a vote to make the house a nuisance property, removing all tenants until the case of nuisance property is decided.

Rep. Noah Robertson said he supported the legislation, but also said the section stating that the tenants of the house do not represent greek life was “odd”.

Rep. Joshua Reynolds defended the section, saying although the kind of behavior exhibited by the residents may have unfortunate connotations and overlaps with greek life, it’s not fair to pin this down on all members of greek life.

Reynolds said because the residents were no longer part of an official registered student organization, it would be unfair to lump them in with the rest of the officially recognized fraternities at Penn State.

Robertson said with so many statistics and anecdotes surrounding students’ negative experiences with greek life involving hazing, sexual assault, or misconduct, using specific language would almost excuse chapters that also engage in similar behavior.

UPUA also unanimously passed two other pieces of legislation during the meeting, including the official recognition of Veterans Day as well as a bill allocating funding for Lyft code subsidies for students returning in the spring.

