For the first time, students will be able to shadow employees working in Philadelphia through a Penn State Alumni Career Services and UPUA initiative, according to Penn State Lion Link.

The “Shadowing Day,” sponsored by UPUA, will give more than 50 students the opportunity to gain knowledge of the type of work they may pursue while meeting Penn State "business leaders” and alumni. Additionally, students will tour the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

On Friday, Oct. 11, a bus will depart at 5:30 a.m. from University Park. A lunch at Pennoni Headquarters, attended by mentors who may host up to five student-mentees, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Then, students and their mentors will meet and “shadow” alumni until a 5 p.m. reception at the Field House restaurant. Students will depart the city at 6:30 p.m. and return to University Park at 10 p.m.

Students interested in the program must apply by midnight Tuesday, Sept. 24. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those selected for the program will be required to attend a pre-event orientation and are expected to fully commit to participating in the program.

RELATED