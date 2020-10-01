For the first time since 1995, First Night State College will be cancelled due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Board of Directors of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

In place of normal in-person activities, community members will be invited to join virtual events.

According to Executive Director Rick Bryant, the decision was made after consulting with officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the State College Borough.

First Night State College typically features in local performances, ice sculptures, children’s arts and craft workshops and a 5k resolution run.

This year the festival staff will present artists and musicians through a virtual setting called A December to Remember. This event will start during late November and continue through late December.

The festival organization invites members of the community to join them for a December to Remember that will occur in a variety of virtual events. The staff and volunteers are already creating events that will kick off in November.

Further events that are scheduled can be found listed on the Festival’s website.