Following a shortened spring semester, Penn State graduate Amber Shojaie gathered up some Penn State alumni to send their well wishes to the Class of 2020.

With 20,000 views as of April 12, the viral YouTube video congratulated the upcoming graduates on a successful college career and provided words of encouragement.

Shojaie was inspired to make the YouTube video after speaking to her friends in the Class of 2020 and hearing how upset they were to hear the news.

“I was thinking to myself how hard it must be to be in their shoes right now,” Shojaie said via email. “I just started brainstorming different ways that the best alumni network can show our support to them. We wanted to show some tangible proof that we really are here for them and will always be supporting them.”

Shojaie, a Class of 2019 graduate with a degree in rehabilitation and human services, said that she didn’t expect the video to get as many views as it did, but she’s glad that it did. She said that she wanted the video to reach everyone in the Class of 2020 so that students knew that they had alumni support during this time.

“Social media can be so powerful and used for good, so I had hoped that it would get around to everyone,” Shojaie said. “Alumni, current Penn State students, professors and news outlets were all sharing it on multiple social media platforms. I think that is just a testament to how remarkably supportive the Penn State family is.”

In order to “generate the most smiles,” Shojaie wanted the video to be a surprise. Shojaie said that it was special to watch video submissions from alumni of many graduating years.

“I began by creating a group message with as many of my friends that I could think of that have graduated from Penn State. I encouraged them all to add people they knew, and eventually the group had nearly 600 people in it. I also made a post in a Facebook Penn State Alumni group. Of course, Penn State Alumni is the best and they all spread the word," she said.

Shojaie said that she wants the video to serve as a reminder of all the memories the Class of 2020 made while at Penn State. She also wanted to remind graduating seniors of the new memories they will make as alumni.

“We obviously know that this was an important and difficult decision for the health of our world, but that doesn't make it any easier,” Shojaie said. “I hope that they take some comfort in knowing that the alumni network loves them, supports them, and are ready to welcome them with open arms. You can hear the passion, love and support that pours out of these alumni as they talk about Penn State.”

Among alumni included in the video was Maura Ellsworth, a Class of 2019 graduate with a degree in management. She said that during this difficult time, it’s important to support the Class of 2020.

“As Penn Staters, we are one family,” Ellsworth said via email. “Family is there to support one another in the good and hard times. If our words of encouragement made one senior smile, then it was all worth it.”

Ellsworth said that although she respects the university’s decision to prioritize students’ and their families' safety first, she can only imagine how difficult the shortened year is for the Class of 2020.

“I feel so bad that they aren’t able to finish college in the traditional way, but the Class of 2020 still made a huge, incredible impact on our beloved university,” Ellsworth said. “Their over three and a half years of memories are still so special and will be carried with them forever. There are still so many fun times in Happy Valley as alumni.”

Ellsworth and Gina Paisley — a Class of 2018 graduate with a degree in communication sciences and disorders and health policy and administration — said they were excited to be a part of Shojaie’s video. Paisley continued to say that people could learn a lesson in kindness from Shojaie’s idea “during this unprecedented time.”

“Moving away taught us a few things about our beloved alma mater, the most notable being that Penn State pride is truly unmatched,” Paisley said via email. “I was happy to have the opportunity to get to share a ‘We Are!’ with my fellow alumni and show the Class of 2020 that Penn State really is forever.”

Although Paisley said that leaving Happy Valley isn’t easy after graduation, especially when friends go their separate ways for job opportunities and further education, she hopes the video will help the Class of 2020.

“There’s no good way to say goodbye,” Paisley said via email. “I think the whole Penn State community was heartbroken to see the Class of 2020’s time be cut a little bit short. The video offered Penn Staters an opportunity to congratulate the Class of 2020 on all of their success and welcome them to an incredibly tight-knit and powerful alumni family.”