Some Penn State students have been left in the dark, as West Halls is currently experiencing its second power outage in one week.

The Office of the Physical Plant has sent a crew to look into the situation according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

All West Food District locations in Waring Commons were temporarily closed, but have now reopened, according to tweets from Penn State Campus Dining.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, West Halls residents were without power for about three hours.

The Daily Collegian will update this story when more information is available.

