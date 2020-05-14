“Flexibility to Meet Individual Needs,” the first of four livestream Q&A sessions, was held Thursday afternoon for the incoming freshmen class. President Eric Barron was the first university official to address concerns.

The series of sessions is entitled “A Virtual Welcome to the Penn State Community” and will host university leaders, faculty, alumni and students to address submitted questions regarding the fall semester.

When asked what the plan is for students to return this fall semester, Barron stated "health and safety" as the number one priority.

“We’re planning to be residential in the fall,” Barron said. “We have a great deal of capability in terms of flexibility to do things.”

Although the decision is not yet certain, Barron said it is the university’s current objective. The official decision will be announced on June 15.

Associate Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius spoke about various financial options for students.

In addition to Flex-Start and the 2+2 program, one new option for students is to defer until the spring semester.

“For many families, circumstances have changed [financially],” Gaudelius said. “If you choose to defer, the university is encouraging people to take maybe one or two courses so you stay academically engaged [in the fall].”

Barron also spoke about Penn State tuition.

“I proposed to the board that we freeze all students’ tuition coming into this year,” Barron said. “We always will work to help you financially.”

Angela Buccellato and Peris Wambui Wamoni are Penn State alumni who went through the 2+2 program, an option for incoming students.

Buccellato owns The Resume Rescue, a business she started to help college students. She attended Penn State Altoona before University Park.

She advised the Class of 2024 to “take advantage of the alumni mentor program” because there are “always connections” to be made.

Wamoni is a recipient of the Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Award and attended Penn State Brandywine before transferring to University Park.

She encouraged incoming students to “be explorative, open and ready to learn.”

Additionally, Barron provided advice for the Class of 2024.

“Don’t watch the world go by,” Barron said. “Be the person that’s going to have that impact.”

The next livestream Q&A session for the Class of 2024 will take place Monday.