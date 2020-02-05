Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, spoke at the first event of DiscernPSU’s “Why I Do What I Do” series in the center's new HUB-Robeson Center location.

As the title of the lecture series might suggest, Patchcoski discussed why he does what he does, describing the journey he undertook in order to occupy his current role as an advocate for the LGBTQ community, or as he put it, a “gay for pay.”

“As a survivor and a member of the LGBTQ community I not only experienced a loss of power and control, but also had to cope with the broader social and societal bias and discrimination in my efforts to access knowledgable support and services," Patchcoski said. "I didn’t know who to trust or where to go. I really needed to discover who I was as a survivor and decide who I was going to be.”

Patchcoski said his identity as a gay man was never a secret that he hid from himself, but he tucked it away due to his Roman Catholic background. He described a crush he had on a classmate in gym class in middle school as being part of his reality, but at the time he thought it was “unacceptable” and it was “very much on the fringes of the community” in which he lived.

As a self-described planner, Patchcoski said he believed that he would eventually become a priest before the seminary he was undergoing his training in closed down and he had to continue his studies at another program.

However, he left the program, explaining that the new program and seminary did not fit in line to what his idea of a seminary is.

“I saw and continue to see the ministry as a place for people and walking with people and whatever life experiences they might be having," he said. "For me, I wanted people to find a home and a way to celebrate their faith. For me, the messages and the sacred text in that community were really about community and community formation.”

Student Tierney Smith attended the event to be more active in the community and learn about Patchcoski. Smith (junior-biobehavioral sciences), who is also a member of the LGBTQA Student Roundtable, was especially interested in what Patchcoski had to say about his role in the church as LGBTQ communities don't always have reaffirming experiences with religious institutions.

As he continued his undergraduate studies elsewhere, Patchowski went on to describe his newfound desire to explore different facets of his identity. He said during this moment of openness, he was sexually assaulted.

“The messages from society that I had carried with me had told me that I could not be assaulted and that my story could not possibly be true,” Patchcoski said. “As a survivor and a member of the LGBTQ community, I not only experienced a loss of power and control but also had to cope with the broader social and societal bias and discrimination in my efforts to access knowledgable support and services. I really needed to discover who I was as a survivor and decide who I was going to be.”

Thereafter, Patchcoski said he began “church shopping” and returned to working in a hospice and care unit to search for a way to embrace life once again. He eventually found a place in another denomination where he said he was not alone in his struggles with confronting his identity as a gay man.

While discussing his ultimate confrontation and acceptance of his identity as “gay, cisgender, Christian-identified, married man who is also a dad,” Patchcoski highlighted the artwork on the glass wall of the new center.

In particular, he brought the audience’s attention to a quote by June Jordan, a bisexual, Jamaican-American poet, which reads, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

“We should not be waiting for ourselves to get better or to be better or to be someone else,” Patchcoski said. “I’ve been directing people back and forth so that they can see that it’s there. We really are coming from marginalized communities or communities where we’re othered or don’t feel our whole selves, reminding ourselves that we are who are and we are who we need to be."