The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Monday that it will be transitioning from a reduced service schedule to a full-service schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The service changes will be implemented this Saturday, August 8. For all routes, services will run Monday through Saturday. There will no longer be services on Sunday for all routes.

The Blue and White Loops will no longer run on the University Park campus, and the Green Link will be increasing its capacity and will run Monday through Friday on a 5-minute frequency from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Link will operate Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a revised trip schedule.

Additional information on routes and schedules will be made available on www.catabus.com in coming weeks, or can be found by contacting CATA’s Customer Service Center at 814-238-2282.

