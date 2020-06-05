The recent death of George Floyd left people all over the world upset and angry at institutions in need of major reform in the United States.

The Black Lives Matter movement has brought awareness to these long-lasting issues, which have inspired people to protest for change and educate themselves.

Penn State student Julia Silvestri decided to use her voice through her art to make a difference after realizing that staying silent is only siding with the oppressors.

That’s why she decided to start selling a line of Black Lives Matter designs on stickers, t-shirts and more via her RedBubble account and donating her profits to the cause.

“I figured that selling my art would not only help raise money, but it would also bring more awareness because people will be publicly wearing and using my artwork, thus promoting the cause as well as showing solidarity,” Silvestri (senior-hospitality management) said.

Silvestri had donated to various funds prior to starting the project, but wanted to make an even bigger impact.

“I realized that I could use my art to spread the message, raise awareness and raise money for the cause,” Silvestri said. “I donated my own money to organizations already, but as a student I do not have a large or steady income, and I still wanted to do more.”

Most of the designs use simple yet bold lettering saying “Black Lives Matter” or “BLM” and can be printed on a variety of products, such as stickers, masks and sweatshirts. Others say “speak out against injustice even when it is uncomfortable” and “say their names.”

“I decided to keep the Black Lives Matter designs simple because I do not want intricate designs or loud colors to distract from the message I am trying to send,” Silvestri said. “I wanted clean, aesthetically pleasing designs that would get the point across quickly and easily.”

Silvestri said she believes people didn’t “purchase [the] products for the sheer ‘aesthetic’ of it.” She wanted people to buy them because they believed in the movement and wanted to support it.

All of the profits made from these products will be donated to one or more organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement and the victims of racially-charged violence. Silvestri is still debating on which organizations she exactly wants to donate to.

“I am considering the Minnesota Relief Fund or GoFundMes that will directly help the families of victims such as George Floyd,” Silvestri said. “I also want to donate to bailout funds for protestors who have faced charges and arrests during this time.”

Silvestri decided to donate all of the money she will make with her next RedBubble payment because she knows “other people and organizations need it more” than her. When Silvestri decides where she will donate the money, she plans on letting her followers know through an Instagram post.

Rachel Delgrego intends on purchasing a few of Silvestri’s Black Lives Matter stickers to put on her laptop.

“I think Julia’s designs are not only a nice way for people to show their support for a local artist, but a way to use their money for a good cause, even if it is only a few bucks,” Delgrego (graduate-political science) said.

Silvestri said she is glad she can use her art to make a difference and not just for her own benefit.

“But, in all honesty, I am not really thinking of myself during all of this,” Silvestri said. “It is not about me or my art or any personal successes — it is about the big picture and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.”

To Silvestri, the Black Lives Matter movement is about advocating for true reform.

“As a white woman, I will never be able to fully understand the hardships that black people face in their everyday lives,” Silvestri said. “To me, the Black Lives Matter movement is about reform with the goal of creating a system that works for, not against, the people in which it is supposed to be protecting.”

Silvestri believes that everyone, especially non-black individuals, have a responsibility to educate themselves and to stick up for the voices of the movement.

“Right now, and forever, we should be working toward true equality,” Silvestri said. “We should not be talking over any black voices, and we should not be telling them how they should be handling the situation. Instead, we should be listening to them and using our privilege to help them.”

Silvestri’s line of products will be kept on her RedBubble page indefinitely.

“I cannot predict how long the Minnesota Relief Fund and other organizations will be accepting donations or if they will be open to donations forever, but if I can’t donate to them, I will probably use my profits to donate to small, black-owned businesses, in order to support them,” Silvestri said.

Silvestri’s friend Nicollette Barbera said she is proud of her for working to make a difference.

“Julia isn’t sitting back and posting a black box [on her Instagram page] and going on about her life,” Barbera said. “She is using her time and being productive with it.”

Silvestri asks that everyone educate themselves and take this movement beyond social media.

“Speak up in your everyday life, whether it’s against family members who make racist comments, friends who are not speaking up, or anything else,” she said. “Change needs to happen, and it has needed to happen for a long time now.”