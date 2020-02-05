The water fountains in Tyson Building have been closed due to elevated levels of lead found in the water by a recent sampling test, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

The high lead levels in the water are a localized issue only in Tyson, according to Powers, who said the university is looking to find the source and take corrective action.

The Office of Physical Plant is currently doing extensive water testing and flushing in Tyson to evaluate the water quality issues and a potential source for the problem.

While there are no known lead pipes in the University Park campus water distribution system, the lead in the water may be due to “conditions unique to a specific building,” such as the presence of lead or brass faucets and fittings and valves that may contain lead, Powers said.

Bottled water is available for those in the building as they await the results of the further testing.

In 2016, University Park officials had also found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in three buildings in Nittany Apartments.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.