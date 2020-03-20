Penn State has issued a change in laboratory research as the coronavirus continues to spread and more people partake in social distancing.
Only essential research will be conducted on campus by March 24.
Additionally, limited access to laboratories will continue to be upheld for essential research-related activities.
Guidance for researchers is available here.
Investigators should also submit an inventory of personal protective equipment by March 23.
