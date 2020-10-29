When Anthony Avella transferred from Penn State’s Altoona campus to University Park this year, he didn’t know very much about the University Park Undergraduate Association.

Avella (junior-information sciences and technology) had heard of UPUA through his friend Erin Boas, a UPUA at-large representative, but like most students, he didn’t quite know what UPUA does. When Boas (junior-international politics) told Avella that UPUA could help him advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, he was surprised.

Events like the coronavirus pandemic, online classes and America’s recent push for racial justice have motivated more students than usual to contact UPUA, according to UPUA Executive Director of Outreach Aphrodite Biswas. However, those same events have created a new barrier for representatives reaching out to their constituents.

Avella followed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 as it passed from the U.S. House of Representatives and stalled in the Senate.

“What I didn't understand was why there were so many protests and outcries, but no actual legislation being passed,” Avella said. “I found that very abnormal and weird.”

He wrote a letter to the senators in Pennsylvania and asked his friends to sign it. When he asked Boas if she wanted to sign, she suggested he create a resolution in UPUA instead.

Contacting individual representatives directly is one of the most common ways for students to get in touch with UPUA, but it is not the only method.

According to Biswas (junior-chemical engineering), the easiest way for students to contact UPUA is through the UPUA website. Students can submit questions or concerns through the “online student forum,” and Biswas will direct the students to the appropriate representative.

UPUA’s website also contains a directory of each representative and their email address, which Biswas said is an equally appropriate method of reaching out.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

However, Najee Rodriguez, the representative for the College of the Liberal Arts, noted students often don’t know who represents them.

Each student has an academic representative for their specific college. For instance, Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) represents all liberal arts students. However, students are also represented by all of the at-large representatives, like Boas.

Students in organizations like Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, Penn State Lion PRIDE, the Multicultural Greek Council, the Panhellenic Council and International Student Council have a community group representative who represents that specific organization. UPUA also has two first-year representatives, a position that Rodriguez occupied last year.

Rodriguez said students can contact any one of these representatives for any of their concerns, and the representative can direct them to someone who can help if they aren’t able to.

However, Rodriguez said students would probably be wise to contact academic representatives with academic concerns, and community representatives with concerns that affect that group.

Biswas said students can also email UPUA’s committees, like the Committee on Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@upua.org, or the Committee on Governmental Affairs at govaffairs@upua.org. Official emails for the president and vice president, as well as every other position, can be found on UPUA’s website.

However, students aren’t limited to the official modes of communication. Representatives have social media accounts, and their constituents often reach out to them there. Boas said she frequently gets direct messages about UPUA via Twitter and Instagram, and even receives text messages.

“I pretty much freely put my number out there a lot of the time, so I'll get a random text here and there,” Boas said.

Rodriguez, who is the chair of UPUA’s newly-created Justice and Equity Committee, made social media accounts specifically for the committee — a first for UPUA. Rodriguez said he posts links to attend committee meetings and roundtables, as well as a linktree to join various initiatives. Rodriguez said constituents have direct-messaged the committee on Twitter and Instagram, and will sometimes reply to the committee’s Instagram stories with a clapping emoji.

Biswas said although it’s slightly easier to keep track of students’ concerns if they use email or the UPUA website, she has no problem with students contacting UPUA through social media if that’s how they feel comfortable.

Students can also get in touch with UPUA by attending the organization’s meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. The Zoom link is posted weekly on UPUA’s Twitter account.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Every meeting includes an open student forum during which students can voice their concerns. However, in many meetings, no one speaks during the forum.

Some representatives are contacted more than others. Boas, who is one of the more visible representatives because of her presidential campaign last year, said she gets contacted fairly often. Rodriguez, however, said he’s only had one student contact him unprompted.

According to UPUA Vice President Lexy Pathickal, students might be “surprised” at how often their concerns are turned into legislation.

The resolution that Avella created with Boas was passed by the assembly, and UPUA will now launch a Soft Edge campaign advocating for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

However, not all contact with representatives requires legislation.

The most common issues UPUA has heard about from students this year are concerns about the coronavirus; alternative grading; Counseling and Psychological Services and access to health care; food insecurity; and racial justice and equity.

Perennially, students come to UPUA with concerns about academic policies, like whether their professor’s assignments or grading are violating university guidelines. According to Biswas, these are the easiest concerns for UPUA to deal with.

Because academic representatives all serve on the Faculty Senate, they are very familiar with university policies and direct the student to someone who can speak with their professor if something violates university guidelines.

Pathickal (senior-political science and economics) said she feels students sometimes underestimate whether UPUA can help them.

“I don't think enough students realize the connections and the solid relationships that UPUA has across campus,” Pathickal said. “I think a lot of people wonder, ‘How do I even talk to the Board of Trustees?’ and it's like, ‘Hi, I literally sit on a [Board of Trustees] committee.’”

Similarly, Boas said contacting UPUA representatives is “most likely” the best way for students to influence the Faculty Senate. The Faculty Senate doesn’t have any venue like the open student forum for students to air their concerns, but UPUA’s academic representatives — and Boas, who is the faculty senator — sit on each of the Faculty Senate’s committees.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Regardless of how many students reach out to UPUA, representatives need to know what students need in order to effectively represent them. However, UPUA’s traditional outreach isn’t feasible during the pandemic.

Pathickal, who was the chair of UPUA’s outreach committee last year, said UPUA often held in-person events and offered food to pique students’ interests. The committee has since become Biswas’s department.

This year, much of UPUA’s outreach is virtual, as representatives use social media to spread information about upcoming events and gauge student opinion.

Representatives have also started disseminating surveys to students with some success. Boas said UPUA’s recent survey on alternative grading received roughly 7,600 responses.

For academic and community group representatives, some parts of outreach have stayed the same. Rodriguez said he and other academic representatives still attend their college’s student council meetings and community group representatives still serve on the executive boards of their organizations.

Still, all representatives have had to get creative. Boas said she likes to gauge student opinions by putting polls in GroupMe groups for her classes.

Representatives also like to advertise UPUA’s initiatives in organizations they belong to. Pathickal, a member of Lion Ambassadors, said she’s been encouraging fellow members to apply for open positions in UPUA’s executive branch.

However, Boas noted these methods are likely less effective at reaching certain students than UPUA’s pre-coronavirus techniques.

“There's a lot of students that don't have the time and even the money … [and] flexibility within their lives to join organizations, but that doesn't mean that we should forget them in our advocacy,” Boas said. “A lot of times their concerns are the ones that are most deep rooted to us, because a lot of the times … financial concerns [and] mental health concerns fall a lot on those students.”

Pathickal, Rodriguez, Biswas and Boas all agreed UPUA has work to do to raise students’ awareness of its work and to improve outreach.

Avella said he doesn’t know how UPUA can do a better job of reaching students like himself. However, he said he plans to work on that when he joins UPUA’s executive branch as a web designer.

According to Biswas, it’s fairly common for students who reach out to UPUA to end up joining in some capacity. Pathickal said she fits this description — she joined after attending a meeting her sophomore year.

“I think the people who actually make the effort to reach out to us are people who already know of us and are interested in the organization, and believe that we can be helpful,” Biswas said.

Avella said he would encourage other students to become involved with UPUA, for the “same reason why [he thinks] it's important to pay attention to your actual government.”

“UPUA representatives are representatives of us. They represent our voice as a student body,” Avella said. “So it's important to have them know what your opinions are on different matters so that they can properly represent your voice.”