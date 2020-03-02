In honor if National Women’s History Month, University Park will hold events from open mics to lectures throughout the month of March.

The following events will be held, according to a press release:

On March 2, Columbia researchers and authors Jennifer Hirsch and Shamus Khan will talk to the audience about their work, ”Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power and Assault on Campus.” The lecture, which will focus on the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT), is free to the public and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center.

On March 3, three events will be held, including a lecture from Scott Fried, the College of the Liberal Arts's kickoff event for their yearlong theme of Women’s Activism, and a film showing.

Fried’s event, entitled “When Hope is Not in Sight: A Talk on Mental Wellness on Campus,” will focus on his personal struggles of living with HIV. The event is free to the public and will be held at 6:30 p.m. in 129 ABC HUB.

The “Moments of Change: A century of Women’s Activism” kickoff will include presentations by students, faculty and staff about activism throughout the century, involving ethnicities, races, genders and sexual orientations. Lectures will be in Foster Auditorium in the Paterno Library from 3 to 4 p.m., while a Special Collections exhibit will be held in the Mann Assembly Room of the Paterno Library from 2-5 p.m.

The film “Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer” will be shown last on March 3, starting at 7 p.m. in Foster Auditorium.

On March 4, an International Women’s Day Open Mic event will be held for women and non-binary individuals to share their stories through spoken word, poetry, song or speech. The event will take place in the Mann Assembly Room starting at 7 p.m.

Registration is required for this event, and you can register for the event here. The event is sponsored by Schreyer for Women, Penn State Libraries and Derby.

On March 17, the film “Not For Ourselves Alone” will be shown at 2:30 p.m. in Foster Auditorium.

On March 19, individuals are invited to use Penn State Libraries’ Special Collections to create their own zines — or self-published, small magazines. The Women’s History Zine Workshop will be followed by a discussion about personal archiving and preservations. Guests are welcome to take their zines home after the event.

The zine segment of the event will occur from 5-6:45 p.m. in the Mann Assembly Room. Discussion will follow from 7-7:30 p.m. The overall event will be from 4:30-8 p.m.

On March 24, University Libraries will host a Women’s History Month Wiki edit-a-thon where guest are encouraged to edit Wikipedia pages of important women in history from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Mann Assembly Room.

On March 25, Red Lip Theology founder, Candice Benbow, will speak about integrating theological ideals into the beauty industry and discuss the millennial woman’s journey. The event is free to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in Freeman Auditorium.

On March 30, an event entitled “QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training: Jana Marie Foundation” will be held to train people to recognize the warning signs of a suicidal crisis through QPR. The event will be held in 233 A HUB starting at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required in advance, but is free and open to the public. It requires advance registration here

On March 31, a non-partisan panel discussion will address student issues, what attracts people to the polls and barriers for voter populations in “Your Vote, Your Voice.” The event will occur on the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in America in the Flex Theater at 6:30 p.m.

Panel representation will include individuals from the Gender Equity Center, University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA), Presidential Leadership Academy and Ni-Ta-Nee NOW (National Organization of Women). UPUA Borough Council Liaison Genevievre Miller will moderate the event.