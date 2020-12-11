Students looking to take a break from finals and all of the studying that comes along with them are able to participate in virtual activities. From TV specials and watch parties to yoga and cooking, there are plenty of activities out there to provide a brain break for students.

Below is a list of online events that can be done safely from home.

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m. — PBS will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a classic Christmas movie to watch with family or friends — socially distant, of course. This is an easy way to get into the holiday spirit.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

1 to 2 p.m. — Penn State is offering a virtual session of its weekly event,“Weekly Wellness: Strategies to Manage Stress and Enhance Your Well-Being.”

Facilitated by psychologist Elana Szczesny and Counseling and Psychological Services Assistant Director of Health Promotion and Wellness Danielle Haluska, topics like college life and operating with the coronavirus will be part of the open conversation between students and facilitators.

The Zoom link can be found here.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

9 p.m. — NBC is airing its annual holiday edition of “Saturday Night Live.” “A ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Special” is composed of clips from different episodes from various seasons. It will also run again on Dec. 22.

Some activities that you can do on your own time are listed below.

Watch or listen party

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime offer features that allow one to watch shows and movies at the same time as friends.

Spotify Premium also has the ability to host group sessions that allow two people to listen to the same song and playlist at the same time.

Yoga

There are various ways to find online yoga sessions, and depending on where you look they are free.

One YouTube channel — Yoga with Adriene — has a variety of videos that vary in length, target areas and skill levels.

Podcasts

Podcasts can be accessed many different ways. Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music, Hulu and Peacock all offer podcasts.

Some topics include comedy, news, lifestyle, music, sports and education.

Cooking

Stations like the Food Network show a variety of chefs who cook different types of dishes. From baking desserts to cooking dinner, there are a wide range of types of shows to choose from.

The Food Network has a schedule of its shows for the next week to see what types of shows air and when.