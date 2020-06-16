On Tuesday, the third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals questioned lawyers about whether former Penn State President Graham Spanier deserved to have his child endangerment conviction overturned in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

The conviction stemmed from Spanier’s response to a report about former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky. The report — which alleged Sandusky sexually assaulted a boy in a team shower — was made known to Spanier in early 2001 by two of his lieutenants, but the police were never called about the incident.

According to AP, the Court of Appeals directed questioning to determine whether Spanier was wrongfully convicted under the child endangerment law of 2007 for actions that took place in 2001.

Spanier’s attorneys argued that he was charged according to additions made to the law in 2007, but the attorney general’s office argued the 2007 law simply clarified what was already stated in the original 1995 version.

The judges are reviewing an April 2019 decision made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick that Spanier was wrongfully convicted. The judges did not say when they will come to a decision, according to AP.

Spanier — who remains a tenured professor at Penn State — has been on administrative leave and has not taught any classes since the sex abuse case became known in 2011.

Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison after being convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.