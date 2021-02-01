Students can celebrate Black History Month throughout February with a variety of events hosted by Penn State.

Here are virtual events happening across campus over the month.

Through Feb. 28

Selma March incentive — Students can “run, walk, bike, row, elliptical or swim” 54 miles to honor the distance of the Selma marches that took place in March 1965. The event is hosted through Campus Recreation.

“Move for Your Health” — Fitness classes will be available to teach students “the importance of movement to a student’s health” as well as educating students on the "health inequities" the Black community faces.

Monday, Feb. 1

The Eberly College of Science will feature stories from its Black students, faculty and alumni throughout the month. Additionally, the college will feature four virtual speakers as a part of the NOBCChE Chemistry Seminar Series until Feb. 22.

The following speakers will be:

-Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. — Professor Lesley-Ann Giddings,

-Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. — Professor Sidney Wilkerson-Hill

-Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. — Professor Andre Clayborne

-Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. — Jonathan Jones

Registration for the event is available here.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

1-2:30 p.m. — The Africana Research Center will host speaker Nikolas Gaines presenting, “Radical Wellness: “Will You Focus On Me?- Education Self Care Workshop.”

Wednesday, Feb.3

7:30 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts will host Mwenso and The Shakes Virtual for a concert and live discussion. The group will perform "mashups of funk, blues and good vibes."

The streamed concert will be available here until 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

6 p.m. — The Stuckeman School in the College of Arts and Architecture is hosting designers Dayton Schroeter and Julian Arrington, the lead designers of an installation called "Society's Cage in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Penn State will host the 25th annual African American Music Festival. According to Penn State News, the event will have concerts, lectures and presentations by School of Music ensembles, soloists and guest artists.

The festival will continue until Feb. 7. The schedule of events can be found here.

Saturday, Feb. 6

The Eberly College of Science and College of Earth and Mineral Sciences will begin its "Picture a Scientist Week." The event will celebrate "diversity and equirty in the STEM fields."

The events will continue until Feb. 16. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Thursday, Feb. 11

7-8 p.m. — The Black Graduate Student Association will collaborate with Schlow Centre Region Library in a virtual discussion of “'The Parable of the Shower’: An Octavia E. Butler Book Discussion.”

Octavia E. Butler scholars at Marshall University and Georgia Southern University will facilitate the event. Registration can be found here.

Friday, Feb. 12

Penn State University Libraries Center for Black Digital Research will host Douglass Day 2021, the "annual birthday party for Frederick Douglass," according to Penn State News. The event will feature a "transcribe-a-thon" with papers from Mary Church Terrell, a Black activist.

The event will also take place on Feb. 14. Registration can be found here.

Thursday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. — The dean of the College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University, Myron Floyd, will present “Nature Matters for Black Lives: Disrupting Narratives about Race and Place.” The event is a part of the College of Health and Human Development's spring dean's lecture series.

The event link can be found here.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts will host "Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso." The event will feature Anthony McGill, a principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. The event can be found here.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Feb. 24 — The College of Information Sciences and Technology will host the first event of its “Alumni Identity Talks” series. Three Black IST alumni will discuss their education and careers, and any challenges they have faced. Registration for the event can be found here.

