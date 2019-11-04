Shigeko Sasamori, a Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor, will share her story with Penn State students at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 in room 105 of the Forum Building.

The lecture is sponsored by the Japanese program and the Department of Asian Studies. It is free to all and open to the public.

On Aug. 6, 1945, Sasamori suffered severe trauma on more than 25 percent of her body — with burns covering her face, chest, arms, hands and neck — because of the Hiroshima bombing. She was 13 years old at the time.

Ten years later, in 1955, Norman Cousins, an American journalist and peace activist, brought Sasamori and 24 other victims of the atomic bomb attack to America for reconstructive surgery.

She was later adopted by the Cousins’ family and completed her education in the United States, receiving a degree in nursing.

Now. Sasamori aims to share her story while sharing the story of the bombings and advocating for worldwide peace.