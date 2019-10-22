Penn State’s Black Caucus announced on Instagram that it will host a game of Manhunt after the weekly Sankofa this Wednesday.

The game will be sponsored by the Black Caucus as well as the National Panhellenic Council. Students interested in playing are asked to meet in the Pollock Rec Room at 8:30 p.m. The game will be played in the Pollock Quad.

“Come by yourself or with a group of friends, and enjoy a night of fun,” Black Caucus wrote in an Instagram post.

The Sankofa beforehand will be on the topic of “pick me Twitter” at 6:46 p.m. in 108 Wartik.