The Alumni Blue Band Association plans to host a virtual 5k from Oct. 17 to 24, giving Penn State Blue Band alumni the opportunity to connect virtually.

The event will benefit the Blue Band Legacy Fund, aiming to support financial needs. Funds would typically be earned during in-person Homecoming activities.

This event will be open to the public and will take place over the course of a week to ensure participants can complete the 5k on their own time.

The 5k requires a $35 donation, which includes a T-shirt and access to an event-only Facebook group where participants can connect with one another.

For an additional $10, contributors will receive a Blue Band mask.

Registration for the event will close after Sep. 27 on the Alumni Blue Band website.

