Penn State wants to make students’ lives easier through a new app.

“Penn State Go” will launch at the beginning of the spring semester, according to a press release.

The app, which will be available for mobile and desktop devices, will include features like all-in-one sign-in access to Canvas, Outlook, LionPATH, parking availability and a CATA bus tracker.

Some selected to test the app’s features are currently using a beta app. Those individuals will give feedback before the final product is released.

While developing the app, the university surveyed students online and in-person about features important to them, which eventually led to the app’s name.

Other app features include a list of campus events, on-campus dining hours schedules, resources for academic support and campus safety information.