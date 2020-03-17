As the coronavirus continues to spread, it has affected the daily routines and mental health of Penn State community members.

On Wednesday, March 11, Penn State announced that all instruction would occur online from March 16 to at least April 3.

Josh Wede, a teaching professor in the department of psychology, has helped his colleagues make the move to online teaching.

“It’s put a lot of burden on our faculty to expect them to do this in a couple of days, with many of them not having, necessarily, experience with online teaching,” Wede said. “It’s also created a lot of anxiety for students because they have no idea what’s going to happen next.”

Wede said the downside to online teaching is the lack of peer-to-peer interaction. He added that some faculty members are trying to draw from the structure of regular online courses taught through World Campus.

Wede has encouraged faculty members to record their lectures in order to accommodate students who might not be able to access classes at their regularly scheduled times.

Emi Tanaka (freshman-biobehavioral health) said she is a very organized and structured person, and with this break she is losing all of her structure.

“Now, I have to figure out my new routine while trying to maneuver online classes and studying in inconvenient locations,” Tanaka said.

Tanaka said she also doesn’t know how to use Zoom, and thinks a tutorial on the software at the beginning of the year would have been beneficial.

“I guess the main point is being unorganized because of so many unknowns,” Tanaka said. “I understand it’s nobody’s fault, but just an unfortunate situation.”

Twitter is already abuzz with stories from students at other institutions about their positive and negative experiences with online classes. From not realizing they could mute their microphone to adjusting to the number of video boxes on screen, many are dealing with problems on their own.

The biggest challenge many professors face centers around interaction with their students.

The School of Theatre hosts performance-based courses that focus on the concept of “liveness,” or performing in the moment for live audiences.

“We’ve had to very quickly think about those courses that really rely on ‘liveness’ and reconceptualize that,” director Rick Lombardo said. “We know that we’ll have students who will, probably, be needing to do performances. They’ll need to do some recording of themselves doing monologue work, doing some of it live and video streaming with each other. They’ll be singing in their bedrooms back home for their teachers and getting immediate feedback and critique.”

Lombardo said every faculty member in the School of Theatre has come up with a new plan for remote instruction.

Lombardo said that in the professional world, less and less auditions are really taking place directly in front of casting directors. He hopes that students will be able to improve their skill set in that area.

Some students view the online courses as both a blessing and a curse.

Nisha Moorthy said one of her classes is already online through World Campus, but her capstone class, which is primarily based on in-class discussions, will be a difficult transition.

“In light of the situation, however, I'm trying to be optimistic. I'm hoping that online classes will go well,” Moorthy (senior-marketing) said. “But, seeing as so many students around the country will be utilizing services such as Zoom, I have a feeling there will be system overload that will pose some challenges.”

Chris Stubbs, the director of the Office of Digital Learning for the College of Arts and Architecture, said most professors will utilize Canvas for lectures and Zoom “because of its ability to bring classes back together in a face to face way, even at scale.”

Zoom said in a statement that the company is equipped to handle twice the daily users it typically receives and can “deploy tens of thousands of additional servers within hours” to handle the large influx of new users, according to USA Today.

Additionally, Penn State professors also have services like Kaltura, Office 365 and Google Suites to help with instruction.

Moorthy said she is home with her family for the time being because she lives in Seattle and isn’t sure where she will be after graduation.

She said she was already home for break before the announcement that school would be online and left her planner, textbooks and notes at school — 2,600 miles away.

“Thankfully, I was very fortunate to be able to have one of my friends get into my room yesterday to grab my notebook which is being mailed to me,” Moorthy said. “So definitely having my notes whenever they show up will keep me on track during these three weeks.”

Moorthy said being around family and friends will keep her mental health in check for the next three weeks, but said she still has to come to terms with things she will now be unable to do, such as taking her trip to Arizona with the Smeal Business College and attending on-campus events.

Moorthy also worries that if the online instruction continues after three weeks, she will be unable to do things like take graduation pictures and see her college friends.

Students like Lily Hamilton worry about the structure of the courses going forward and how this might affect her learning styles and motivation.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for me to stay on track, especially since all of my school stuff is at school,” Hamilton (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Not having a classroom and classmates physically there is going to make it hard.”

Hamilton said she also worries because she doesn’t have her learning tools and is three hours away in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Another thing causing Hamilton worry is that she is a hands-on and visual learner, so online classes may make it difficult to retain information.

Jeremy Ganes said the situation feels bizarre, and that this is the longest period of time he will be home since enrolling in Penn State.

Ganes (junior-broadcast journalism) said he is excited to see how creative the class curriculums will become, because many of the projects he does are now impossible to get done.

“I also worry that what we are able to learn and do during this period isn’t as meaningful as what we were meant to do before the cancellations,” Ganes said.

Overall, Ganes said he will feel strange not being at Penn State and will do his best to check Canvas and emails every day.

Ultimately, Stubbs said he has confidence that students can still receive a “great” learning experience, even under “unusual” circumstances.

“But this is still a big adjustment, and we recognize that everyone will respond to it differently,” Stubbs said via email. “We encourage students to keep communicating — with their faculty, their advisers, their classmates and friends — about how they are doing and what they need. We’re all in this together.”

