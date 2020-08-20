Penn State's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has been placed on interim suspension by the Office of Student Conduct for an alleged "social violation," according to a Penn State News release.

The university reported the fraternity hosted a gathering on Aug. 18 that "exceeded state and local government directives" and violated the university's social moratorium policy.

The allegation came from "anonymous reports" and included alleged photos and videos of over 15 people gathering outside the fraternity without face coverings or social distancing being practiced. The photos and videos were allegedly spread on social media

Phi Kappy Psi will lose its privileges "as a recognized student organization" while the incident is investigated. Privileges include not participating, attending or organizing any university-affiliated events.

The action and investigation are being supported by the Pennsylvania Lambda chapter's national organization.

RELATED