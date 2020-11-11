Clad in white shirts and listening to “YMCA,” Penn State students gathered Wednesday at the HUB-Robeson Center to celebrate "100 Days 'Til THON."

The celebration featured both indoor events in the HUB cafeteria and outdoor booths under the HUB lawn tent. Inside, students listened to music and took pictures in front of the “100 Days” balloons.

Kate Colgan, the rules and regulations fundraising safety director for THON, helped facilitate the celebration and monitor social distancing. Even though the event was scaled down this year due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Colgan said it was still an important mark on the road to THON.

“This is kind of what we consider our kick into high gear. So, really, from here on out it’s a sprint to the finish,” Colgan (senior-public relations) said. "This event is a celebration that we’re this close to THON weekend… but it’s also a recognition for us that this is where we work our hardest."

The booths outside included free hot chocolate and snacks, and opportunities to discuss various THON opportunities like THON Nation and Kid’s Mail.

Wednesday’s events were also accompanied by a Facebook livestream, which featured various speakers and ended with the reveal of THON's 2021 logo.

Since its creation in 1973, THON has raised millions of dollars for research and awareness of pediatric cancer.

Nicco Rosato, a media relations lead for THON and a Los Angeles native, said he always wanted the environment of an East Coast school, but THON is what ultimately brought him to Penn State.

“I just really fell in love with what the kids at Penn State were doing, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Rosato (senior-advertising and psychology) said. "So, freshman year I joined a [THON] committee."

This year, like many other events, THON will be held virtually for the first time from Feb. 19 to 21.

Brian Sietz, special events director for THON, said the “100 Days 'Til THON" event was crucial in instilling “excitement and hope” surrounding the 46-hour dance marathon, but recognized the next 100 days would be difficult. Sietz said this year’s challenges showed the resilience of the THON community.

“Even though COVID exists, cancer does not stop,” Sietz (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. "And that means THON cannot stop."

