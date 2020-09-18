Penn State University Health Services will begin offering student flu vaccines on Sept. 21, according to a Penn State news release.

The annual clinics will be held in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center and can be scheduled through myUHS.

The clinics will be held the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 21

Thursday, Sept. 24

Thursday, Oct. 1

Thursday, Oct. 8

Monday, Oct. 12

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Thursday, Oct. 15

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 22

Monday, Oct. 26

Thursday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 10

RELATED

Penn State announces free flu vaccine options for employees Penn State announced it has developed a "three-pronged approach" to provide university emplo…

Though the cost of the vaccine is $25, the Student fee board has set aside funds to pay for the vaccine for the first 4,536 students.

According to the release, Infectious Disease manager at University Health Services Valerie Fulton said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes influenza viruses and the coronavirus will have concurrent spread during this fall and winter, making the vaccine important.

RELATED

Students planning to get a vaccine will need to complete the Consent to Treat, Notice of Privacy Practices, and the Student Account Billing and Financial Aid Statement in myUHS, and then upload their insurance information.

On the day of the vaccination, students must bring their Penn State ID to be admitted.

UHS will administer the latex- and thimerosal-free Fluarix Quadrivalent flu vaccine.