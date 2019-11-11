Brandon Bastian’s spring semester of junior year was significantly disrupted when his grandfather died unexpectedly.

Bastian (senior-computer engineering) said he missed around five days of class at the end of March, right before midterms began.

As an engineering major taking 19 credits that particular semester, the workload he came back to was greatly increased.

Bastian sent all of his professors a mass email the first day he went home to ensure that each professor was aware he had multiple classes with work to make up, and not just one.

He said his history professor was the most accommodating, spending around six hours with him in his office going over readings and notes he missed.

However, Bastian said not all professors were as understanding as he had hoped.

“Many of them left me abandoned, one even accused me of lying to which I was told I had to send my grandfather’s death certificate or I would have to receive a zero on a homework and quiz I missed for that week I was absent,” Bastian said.

Bastian said his other professors were able to extend his homework and project due dates, but this came with a lot of catching up to do.

“It’s just really hard to do a homework assignment, especially when that assignment weighs heavily on what was discussed in lecture,” he said. “I relied heavily on YouTube to teach me all this missed material.”

Bastian said he had to balance the current week’s work with the makeup work, creating a cycle of constantly being behind.

With the library open 24/7, Bastian said he spent his first week back practically living there, as the worry of letting his grades tank was immense.

Eventually, Bastian caught up with his work.

After experiencing an extended absence firsthand, Bastian recommends students take the time to go talk to their professors about missed work in the case of an extended absence and to reserve a quiet study room to spend blocks of time working on projects and assignments.

However, Bastian said while getting as much done as possible, it’s important not to overload oneself mentally — especially after dealing with the death of a loved one.

Penn State offers multiple resources to students who experience an extended absence due to unforeseen circumstances ranging from family emergencies to illness, and offers help in guiding students through discussing missed work with professors through the office of Student Care and Advocacy.

Anna Barone, director of Student Care and Advocacy, is in charge of a program that provides support to limit “disruption in a student’s academic progress.”

“We know that at any time of year, students may experience personal challenges that may cause them to miss class,” Barone said.

For this reason, Barone said students should first reach out to professors to inform them of the circumstances for which a short term of absence is necessary, and to create a plan to catch up on work.

Barone said the University Faculty Senate attendance policies are a good guideline to know how and when professors should accommodate a student, and in the case that they don’t, where to get more help.

According to Senate Policy E-11 on class attendance, students should be given a reasonable opportunity to make up missed work.

The policy also states, “opportunity to complete all assignments supports the university's desire to enable students to make responsible situational decisions without endangering their academic work.”

In Senate Policy 42-27 on class attendance, if class absence is a danger to a student’s “scholastic attainment,” the instructor must make this known to the student.

Policy 42-27 goes on to state if a professor denies accommodation for a legitimate excuse for absence, the decision can be appealed to the Director of Academic Affairs of the campus or the appropriate dean of the college the student belongs to.

“In the case when a student loses an immediate family member or experiences a medical emergency or other crisis, which limits their ability to communicate for themselves, Penn State’s Office for Student Care and Advocacy may be notified and asked to advocate on the student’s behalf while connecting the student with supportive resources,” Barone said.

In terms of his mental and physical health, Bastian said losing his grandfather took a toll on him.

Bastian’s grandfather was a huge part of why he attended Penn State to major in engineering, and was an inspiration for him to succeed.

“It seemed after a week, my friends had the attitude of, ‘It’s been a week, you need to stop being sad,’ but it wasn’t that simple for me,” Bastian said. “Many people aren’t close with their grandparents, but my grandfather was honestly my best friend.”

Bastian said it was physically draining to motivate himself to just do basic tasks like going to class and doing assignments, making him wish he was home with family.

Bastian used Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) during his time after missing school, where he said they provided him with more resources to communicate with his professors.

In addition to the Office for Student Care & Advocacy, Penn State offers CAPS and Health Promotions and Wellness for those dealing with elevated stress in the time of absence.