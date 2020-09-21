Penn State is one of my favorite places in the world, and there are many things I have yet to do on campus and in State College.

The concept of a bucket list is morbid. You create a list of things you want to do before you die and check them off one by one.

I spent a lot of time creating my own Penn State bucket list, coming to a total of 22 activities to complete before I graduate.

There are many things I have already checked off of my list — like waiting in line at 4 a.m. to appear on College GameDay and climbing up the Old Main bell tower when it’s open to the public — but there are many other things I have not yet done.

Most students have their own list of things they want to do before they graduate.

It’s a way to look back at your time as a student and keep those memories forever.

Meghan Fleming’s list includes getting drinks with one of her favorite professors, cooking a four-course meal with her roommates, camping outside of State College and creating a mixology book based on her friends’ personalities and gifting it to them.

“I actually made [a bucket list] at the beginning of the year to hold myself to it,” Fleming (senior-communication arts and sciences) said.

Lillian Henderson has a few simple things on her list, as well as ideas that are more outside of the box.

“Well, I definitely want to try to go to every bar. I’ve never had [Grilled Stickies], and it’s not technically Penn State, but I want to camp at Cherry Springs,” Henderson (senior-global and international studies and Mandarin Chinese) said.

Nicole Levine said she is mostly interested in making more memories with her friends.

“Something on my bucket list is making it to country night at Pickle’s,” Levine (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Regardless of what’s on your list, the most important thing is to complete it before you graduate, even in these uncertain circumstances.

Here is my Penn State bucket list. Feel free to steal any of these ideas:

Go back to my freshman year dorm (Stone Hall is still the same as when I lived there)

Sit in a window seat at The Corner Room

Go see my favorite art history professor and tell them how much their class changed my life

The “I’ve never been to this bar” bar tour

Eat at The Waffle Shop one last time

Jump in the fountain at the Arboretum

Walk through buildings on campus that I always think about how pretty they are, but never go in

Get a window seat facing Beaver Ave at Saint’s Cafe and do homework

Browse through the used books at Webster’s and buy one

Hike Mount Nittany

Transform apartment into a “fine-dining” experience, playing smooth jazz in the background and getting dressed up for no reason

Take a ride in the Lion Chariot

Run in the virtual THON 5K

Get a free T-shirt from Champs (somehow)

Have a karaoke night with friends at an apartment party

See the McDonald’s menu change from dinner to breakfast

Eat at Central Reservation

Visit the Arboretum in each season

Go on a “weird” bar tour, such as Adam’s Apple or Zeno’s

Make snow angels somewhere on campus

And last but not least, I want to take a photo at the Nittany Lion Lion Shrine.