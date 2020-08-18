Penn State President Eric Barron will hold New Student Convocation for the class of 2024 virtually at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to a Penn State News release, this year’s New Student Convocation will welcome first-year students to University Park and World Campus.

In addition to Barron, students can expect to hear from Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Kathy Bieschke, Penn State Black Caucus President Nyla Holland, University Park Undergraduate Association President Zachary McKay and World Campus Student Government Association President Sean Walsh.

Students from the College of Arts and Architecture will also provide several performances during New Student Convocation.

The event will last about an hour and will conclude with a presentation of the Old Main chimes, according to the release.

Students and families can tune into the event here.

The release encouraged students to wear their convocation T-shirt during the event. The T-shirts can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18-21 at Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. They can also be picked up from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the same location.

