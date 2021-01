The Golf Range Association of America recognized the Penn State Golf Courses among the top 50 public facilities in the United States in 2020.

The list, which is in no particular order, includes other facilities such as TPC Sawgrass, Chambers Bay, Osprey Point Golf Course and The Greenbrier.

According to the GRAA's website, "these public facilities introduced the game of golf to a variety of new golfers, while retaining and inspiring current golfers."