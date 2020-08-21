Penn State President Eric Barron put a mask on the Lion Shrine and clarified the university’s plans to prevent students from violating coronavirus mitigation policy at an event promoting the university’s Mask Up or Pack Up campaign on Thursday afternoon.

After taking photos with the newly masked Lion Shrine, Barron reiterated the need for students to follow social distancing guidelines, and said events like the one outside of East Halls on Wednesday night could make the semester “over before it even starts.”

Barron was joined at the event by student ambassadors Zachary McKay, president of the University Park Undergraduate Association; Katie Solomon, executive director of THON; Alex Zhao, president of Graduate and Professional Students Association, and Nora van Horn, the director of the council of sustainability.

Barron said he believes that despite some students’ behavior, the university has a strong message with the Mask Up or Pack Up campaign, and will continue to promote it.

“There was a reason why we had a student compact,” Barron said at the event. “Because we can do all the things in the world. And if [students’] behavior is is wrong, it can up ending every single bit of it.”

Barron said Penn State plans to amplify the message of the Mask Up or Pack Up campaign and emphasize to students that there will be consequences for failing to comply with the university’s coronavirus mitigation policies.

“There need to be consequences,” Barron said. “We promise that to every single student, and we're not just going to do something abrupt, we're going to go, we're going to identify people, and they will go through the student conduct process.”

Barron continued Penn State’s messaging of personal responsibility, even though some groups, like the Coalition of Graduate Employees, have criticized this framing, arguing that Penn State is trying to abdicate responsibility for student illnesses and deaths.

“It really is on the individual student and staff and faculty member to pay attention to the rules,” Barron said. “Do you want to be the person that sends everybody home?”

Barron implied that students who defy social distancing guidelines, including the freshmen in East Halls, will face disciplinary conduct — potentially even expulsion — for their actions.

In response to a question about disciplining the students outside of East Halls, Barron said, “this requires identification. But there are a lot of pictures.”

Barron said he hopes the situation outside of East Halls serves as an “educational moment” for students.

“We’ve watched Notre Dame go remote,” Barron said. “We watched Michigan State go remote, we watched UNC go remote, and Penn State does not want to do that. Especially with all of this effort.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE