Beta Theta Pi fraternity's attempt to obtain one of Penn State's on-campus houses — which formerly served as the residence of the now-defunct Alpha Upsilon chapter of the fraternity of Beta Theta Pi, Inc. — was dismissed on May 29 by District Judge Matthew Brann.

The fraternity alleged Penn State used the hazing-related death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza to obtain the Burrowes Street property owned by House Corp., according to U.S. Middle District Court documents.

According to a 1928 deed, the university is allowed to buy the property from House Corp. if the fraternity's chapter is no longer functioning, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian. Penn State permanently banned the chapter in 2017 following Piazza's death.

In February 2017, Piazza consumed at least 18 alcoholic drinks in less than 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's basement stairs, suffering a fractured skull and lacerated spleen.

The lawsuit was originally filed against Penn State in June 2019.

