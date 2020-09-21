Even though the coronavirus pandemic has caused many events to be canceled or postponed, there are still events being held virtually, and some in-person.

Below is a list of things to do at Penn State from Monday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 26.

Monday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. — The founder of LatinoRebels.com Julio Ricardo Varela and co-host Maria Hinojosa of the film “In the Thick '' will participate in Penn State’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Participants will discuss media representation of Latinos in America. The event will be held via Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email sandoval@psu.edu.

7:30 p.m. — School of Music faculty member Melody Quah will livestream a solo performance on the piano as a part of the “Together, Alone” Faculty Concert Series. The event is free, and the Zoom link can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

‘Snackpass’ food-ordering app coming to Penn State in mid-October Snackpass, a food-ordering app created by Yale students that will enable students to skip restaurant lines and connect with friends, is coming…

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Noon — The Penn State Cancer Institute will hold a virtual speaker series presented by director, Dr. Ray Hohl. The event will focus around “PSU in the B1G: Leveling the Playing Field for Cancer Care and Treatment" as part of the Penn State Alumni Association's Virtual Speaker Series. This free event will be held via Zoom, but registration, found here, is required by Sept. 22.

7 p.m. — Penn State alumna Erin Clark will speak via Zoom as a part of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communication’s Journalism Speakers Forum. Clark, a staff photographer for the Boston Globe, will discuss her Pulitzer Prize-nominated project, "The Long Road Home," a story about family and housing stability. The Zoom link can be found here.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

9 a.m — Alumnus John Colaneri, star of HGTV's "The Cousins," will speak with Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford via Zoom about his show, his career path and Penn State experience as a part of “Coffee Hour with Paul Clifford.” The event is free, but registration is required. Register here.

7 p.m. — Jason Hehir will speak via Zoom as a part of Bellisario’s Journalism Speakers Forum. Jason Hehir, a six-time Emmy Award-winning director and producer, produced "The Last Dance," about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. The Zoom link can be found here.

Thursday, Sept. 24

3 p.m. — An in-person workshop held at Eisenhower Auditorium in the patio tent, the “Mindful Making” creative workshop series will host “self-care box” decorating. The event will talk about how art-related practices can help improve overall wellbeing. The event is free.

4 p.m. — Penn State Health and Human Development’s Dean’s Lecture Series, "The Impact of Structural Racism and Racial Discrimination on Health, Wellness and Well-Being,” will highlight the impact of structural racism on health. The lecture will feature a screening of the documentary film, “The Skin You’re In,” and will be held via Zoom. After the screening, the film’s producer will host a Q&A session with attendees. Find the Zoom link here.

4 p.m. — Live from his State College home, cook David Cantu will share his family's recipe for authentic tamales in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is hosted by the Finance & Business Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Registration is required to the half-hour long Zoom event and can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

6 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library is hosting the Book Buzz Club with Virginia Eubanks. The discussion will focus on Eubanks’s book, “Automating Inequality,” and she will answer participants’ questions. Register online here.

6 p.m. — The Smith Creative Writers Reading Series will present Lynn Emanuel, an author of five poetry books and the founder of the Pittsburgh Contemporary Writers Series. The event is a part of the Penn State Behrend speaker series. The Zoom link can be found here.

6 p.m. — “Arts After Hours,” the popular evening program at Penn State's Palmer Museum of Art, will discuss “Museums and the Myth of Neutrality,” which will be followed by a social justice sticker party. The free event will be held via Zoom and can be accessed here.

Saturday, Sept. 26

7 p.m. — The Penn State Alumni Association and Central Florida Chapter will host speaker Lee Rubin, a Human Resources professional. The event will be held virtually, and Rubin will share his story as well as answer participant questions. To register for the event, email psucentralflevents@gmail.com. According to the Florida chapter’s Facebook, those who RSVP will be entered to win an autographed copy of Lee’s latest book.