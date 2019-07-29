Student parking registration is slated for Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22, according to a Penn State News release.

Parking permits will be available for purchase on the Penn State Transportation Services website

Noon on Tuesday, August 20 (Off-campus student Commuter - SCR)

Noon on Wednesday, August 21 (Off-campus long-term storage - P43)

Noon on Thursday, August 22 (Resident student permits - B11, L22, L42, L81, L82, L83)

Due to construction on the westside of campus, student parking will not be permitted at Nittany Deck, according to the Penn State Transportation Services website. West Halls residents eligible to park at Nittany Deck may register for Lot 82, located in the East Halls area, or in Lot 83, located on Hastings Rd. instead.

Eligibility requires students have an active Penn State ID and Access Account and that their vehicle be owned either by them or an immediate family member. Excluding commuter and graduate students, those registering for a parking permit must have completed at least 29.1 credits, or be at least a sophomore.

Because of high web traffic during the registration period, students should “avoid double clicking or using the back button” when registering for a permit, according to the release.

Before receiving an official parking pass, students must print and display a temporary pass on their dashboard. Parking permits will be mailed to students’ local or campus address.

For more information, email parking@psu.edu or call 814-865-1436.