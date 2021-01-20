Penn State released an updated Student Code of Conduct on Jan. 11 following evaluations by university President Eric Barron and the reviewing task force.

The reviewing task force of 26 members was created in June by Barron to address allegations relating to racism, bias and community safety across campus.

According to Penn State News, the revisions were created based on recommendations given to the university during a virtual town hall on Dec. 9.

The revisions on Jan. 11 mark the third time the code has been updated with the previous dates being Aug. 14 and Oct. 19.

According to Penn State News, the recent changes to the The Student Code of Conduct include:

Modifying the code purpose and introduction by incorporating language that promotes equity and inclusion.

Adding "acts of bias" language to emphasize that discriminatory bias and behavior are not in alignment with university values and may result in increased sanctions when they accompany conduct violations.

Additionally, and separately, adding "discriminatory harassment" to the code as its own categorical conduct violation.

Aligning code language with existing University policy as found in AD91.

Modifying "substantial university interest" language to define the scope of jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct to include off-campus conduct matters that may impact the "physical and mental" health of students as well as the campus climate.

Adding "impacted parties" language to account for cases where a student's behavior had an adverse impact on other people but falls outside of Title IX and non-Title IX sexual misconduct or Crimes of Violence.

Adding reporting language requiring the Office of Student Conduct to publish certain information, including the number of conduct violations, conduct case outcomes and incidents that resulted in the use of restorative justice practices.

"Penn State has a duty to protect its marginalized students and one crucial way is to effectively address hate speech," Nyla Holland, the task force's co-chair, said in a statement. "The 'we' in 'we are' should include every student and this task force is just one effort [toward] reaching this goal."