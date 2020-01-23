The University Park Undergraduate Association voted in support of four resolutions and swore in its new parliamentarian and two new representatives at its meeting Wednesday night.

Resolution 29-14, “Support of a Statement on Free Expression,” was based on a statement made by the University of Chicago that its role is not to “shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome.”

Proponents of the resolution felt it would provide a history of Penn State’s written support for free speech. Others felt it was unnecessary, since Penn State is a public institution.

The resolution passed with a voice vote. There were two abstentions.

Resolution 30-14, which is in “Support of the #SaveOurSpikes Campaign,” a campaign by State College’s minor league baseball team made to prevent its proposed elimination by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The MLB is also attempting to cut 41 other minor league teams, including the Erie Seawolves and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

At-large representative and chair of student life Jacob Klipstein stressed the Spikes’ contributions to the community.

“The Spikes help with THON fundraisers, boost State College’s local economy, offer jobs and internships, give support to students and different charities,” Klipstein (junior- political science) said. “Passing this [resolution] would say we want them to stay.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

UPUA also passed Resolution 27-14, “Support of the Penn State Go App Release.” This new feature to Penn State is an all-in-one app that includes Canvas, LionPATH, Penn State Outlook, Starfish and many other programs commonly used by Penn State students, faculty and staff.

The app has been downloaded over 20,000 times, according to a presentation by Tony Anderson, who manages the app.

Also passing unanimously was Resolution 26-14, “Support of Electric Scooters in Pennsylvania via PA House Bill 631.” Under current law, electric scooters are illegal in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and this bill supports their legalization.

The resolution states that UPUA believes electric scooter usage would “have a positive impact on Pennsylvania’s economy, community development, environmental sustainability and transportation affordability.”

Dr. Ben Locke, the senior director of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), also gave a presentation in which he announced an upcoming website called Thriving Campus. It is a customizable and mobile-friendly referral system that finds providers on your campus and checks in with your academics and relationships.

George Trudeau, director of Penn State Center for the Performing Arts, was commended in Resolution 28-14 by a unanimous vote. He has been the director since 2004, and is set to retire on July 31. UPUA commended him for his advocacy of excellence and leadership in the arts.

Additionally, two new representatives, Michael Zaffuto and Sydney Gibbard were sworn in, bringing UPUA to a full assembly. Zaffuto (senior- food sciences) will serve as a College of Agriculture representative, and Gibbard (freshman- biomedical engineering) will serve as the College of Engineering representative.