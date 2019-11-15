The Rolling Lion food truck rolled onto campus in fall 2018, just before Penn State's White Out game against Ohio State. Though Penn State lost steam in the game and ultimately lost, the Rolling Lion has been cruising at full throttle.

Marissa Schaeffer, the managing chef of the Rolling Lion, took control of the food truck in the summer and has been working there since.

Using produce from the Penn State Student Farm, Schaeffer aims to create dishes that students normally would not find at a dining hall on campus.

“We were challenged to make food with ingredients that weren’t necessarily at the dining hall," Schaeffer said.

The Rolling Lion's diverse menu reflects the task Schaeffer was charged with.

The "soup & sammy combo" features Student Farm leek and potato soup with bacon and melted cheese accompanied by a three cheese sourdough grilled cheese.

Students who prefer a vegetarian diet can get their fix in the form of the "fall veggie quesadilla."

The twist on the classic Mexican dish incorporates roasted butternut squash, mushrooms and baby kale with brie and smoked cheddar. The dish is also paired with a raspberry pomegranate jam.

And, in the spirit of Thanksgiving the Rolling Lion offers the “ultimate gobbler” that would rival Ross Geller's "moist maker."

The sandwich contains hot roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, bacon, cranberry orange relish, mayo and greens on a yeast roll.

Ziqiao Wang had never tried the Rolling Lion before, but was eager to try Penn State's exclusive food truck.

"[The food] is better than Sbarro," Wang (graduate-physics) said.

Giovanni DiBlasi was also in line for food, though he had tried the Rolling Lion twice before.

DiBlasi (senior- computer science) cited the short wait time and the number of options as the two main reasons why he enjoys the food truck.

Students can find the truck on Pollock Road near Old Main on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rolling Lion is cashless, but accepts meal points, LionCash and credit cards.