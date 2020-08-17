Caela Camazine recovered from the coronavirus earlier this year but began noticing adverse health effects shortly after testing negative for the virus a month later.

Camazine, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in journalism, tested positive for the coronavirus in late March after a spring break trip to Austria with her boyfriend’s family. She then hunkered down in State College, experiencing “mild” symptoms, particularly a loss of taste and smell.

While it was a difficult experience, Camazine describes herself as “lucky” for dodging the “harsh” symptoms, such as neurological problems. However, she’s having a harder time adjusting to life after coronavirus.

“My post-viral symptoms have been worse than what I experienced when I actually had it,” Camazine said.

Camazine was retested for the coronavirus a month after initially receiving her positive diagnosis. She said she felt healthy at the time and tested negative, though she would begin experiencing difficulty breathing about 10 days afterward, unable to completely fill her lungs with air.

After undergoing a lung function test, she discovered she had post-viral lung inflammation. Initially, it was hard for Camazine to grasp, because she hadn’t experienced difficulty breathing as a symptom when she was sick.

Camazine was given an inhaler to control her lung inflammation, which she said “doesn’t limit” what she can do. However, she now has to take deep breaths while talking, something she isn’t used to doing.

“When I have the inhaler, it’s fine. When I don’t, it’s not,” Camazine said.

She’s currently on Advair, a maintenance inhaler, nearly five months after her initial diagnosis. Camazine said her doctor isn’t sure how long the inflammation may last or what it could evolve into. For the time being, she’s trying to keep herself as healthy as possible.

Camazine said she works out five to six days a week to build up her lung capacity. She added that she’s always been very active, heading to Orangetheory Fitness in State College as soon as the business reopened. Additionally, Camazine said she had no preexisting health conditions before she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

But her difficulty breathing persists, and Camazine said the uncertainty of whether or not her lung function will go back to normal is the “worst” part.

Camazine isn’t the only one in the group of people she traveled with experiencing post-viral symptoms, however. Camazine said her boyfriend’s sister is experiencing a “distortion in taste,” where red wine suddenly smells and tastes like sulfur. Camazine said she has even had to change her body wash after it started smelling like sulfur.

“From what I understand, there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to why I get this and someone else gets that,” Camazine said.

Noah — who asked that his last name be omitted from the article — hasn’t experienced any post-viral symptoms. He said he’s unsure why he never developed long-lasting effects but believes his initial symptoms — loss of taste and smell and a 103 degree fever — were pretty mild.

“I don’t think I was really hit that hard by it,” Noah (senior-computational data science) said.

Noah said he fully recovered from the virus nearly two weeks after he began experiencing symptoms. Before flying home to Las Vegas from State College, he quarantined for 14 days to be safe. However, he didn’t get retested to avoid the lengthy process.

Like Camazine, Noah tested positive for the coronavirus after a spring break trip abroad with friends. He described the testing process as “inefficient,” waiting hours at Mount Nittany before receiving a test. He then waited 10 days before hearing he tested positive for the virus in late March.

After testing positive, Noah said he became more cautious about his health and the safety of others. Through his own experience, he’s learned how “spontaneous” the virus is because it can be “impossible” to know where one caught it from.

“From someone who has caught it, it’s a very real thing,” Noah said.

With an apartment lease, Noah said he’ll be heading back to State College for his senior year and feels confident in his ability to stay safe. As for the rest of campus, Noah expressed concern and uncertainty.

After Penn State announced a return to some in-person instruction in June, Noah believed the university had enough time to plan for the fall, though he feels administrators “aren’t handling the situation the right way.” He said he thinks it would be best for students to stay online for a semester, especially since he believes some students won’t follow safety guidelines.

“If you have a sizable population that doesn’t believe it’s real and doesn’t take the necessary precautions, that’s going to spread like wildfire,” Noah said. “Just that small view — that’s going to infect everyone.”

While disappointed he won’t get a normal senior year, Noah said he’s excited to have more “freedom” with online classes to not be strictly confined to campus. Additionally, he said he will be able to look back at the year as a “unique” college experience.

Since her positive diagnosis, Camazine has donated convalescent plasma twice with her boyfriend. She said the plasma was given to sick patients to help them fight against the virus, since her doctor confirmed she has “strong antibodies,” meaning they may be less likely to get it again.

“We were lucky, we survived it. There are a lot of people who haven’t,” Camazine said. “We both have talked a lot with each other about how we feel an obligation to help and give what we can.”

After graduating from Penn State in the spring, Camazine moved to St. Louis on August 5 to begin at St. Louis University’s law school. Coming from a medical family, she wants to help others get access to “affordable, equitable” health care in their communities.

Camazine said the pandemic has made her more passionate about fighting for underrepresented communities. She added that people should “advocate for themselves in this health care system,” and continue pushing if they need to get a coronavirus test.

During her time as an undergraduate, Camazine contributed to research on the coronavirus. Her focus was on the loss of taste and smell symptoms as a result of the virus, and she said responses from those who test positive around the world continue to aid researchers’ efforts.

As for Noah, he said people should become more aware of how their actions could impact others, adding that you may never know if you killed someone by infecting them. Like Camazine, he feels lucky that he was able to recover from the virus.

“I survived 2020,” Noah laughed. “Well, it’s not over yet, so I can’t say that… I probably will survive.”